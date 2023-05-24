Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.32. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 120,578 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 428.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.