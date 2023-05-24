Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.70. 1,742,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

