Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,157 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEMG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,777,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $53.23.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.