Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Matson by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,803 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. 48,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $95.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.