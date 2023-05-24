Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CarMax worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 342,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 317,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,190. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

