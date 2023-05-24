Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 768,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 423,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 381,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,402.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 341,677 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 482,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

