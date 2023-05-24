Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HAUZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $558.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.