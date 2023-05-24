Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.
Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of HAUZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $558.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.83.
The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.
