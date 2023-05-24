Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 44,650 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

