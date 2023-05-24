Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,625 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,941,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 134,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,761. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $43.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

