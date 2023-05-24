Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 87,859 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 270,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

