Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. 31,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,402. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

