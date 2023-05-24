Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 270,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,267. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

