Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 270,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,267. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.
The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
