Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 22,246 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,246 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 7.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cheniere Energy worth $102,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

LNG stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.27. 276,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,772. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

