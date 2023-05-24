Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $34,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. 318,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,368. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

