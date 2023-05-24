Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Up 11.7%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.53. 130,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 400,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.24). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 40.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

