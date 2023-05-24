Financial Analysis: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 129.72 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.86 loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.51 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.16

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.79%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Volatility & Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20%

Summary

loanDepot beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

