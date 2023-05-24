Financial Contrast: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) versus Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxxinity has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $243.23 million 15.63 -$176.06 million ($1.43) -24.87 Vaxxinity $70,000.00 3,434.66 -$75.22 million ($0.60) -3.17

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vaxxinity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxxinity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -53.83% -33.49% -18.21% Vaxxinity N/A -105.46% -66.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 4 9 0 2.69 Vaxxinity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $57.54, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. Given Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Vaxxinity

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; anti-PCSK9 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.