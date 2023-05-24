Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 746 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after acquiring an additional 826,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

