Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,760,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,542,000 after buying an additional 1,520,973 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,298,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 2,953,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

