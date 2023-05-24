Financial Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.2% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 558,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,891,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,442,000 after acquiring an additional 381,908 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 403,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,836. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

