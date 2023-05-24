Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BND stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

