Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $355.60. 683,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.63 and a 200-day moving average of $409.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

