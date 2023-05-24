Financial Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,805,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.