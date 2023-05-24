First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,053,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,216.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 254,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 243,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $96.69. 81,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,027. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $99.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

