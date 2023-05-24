First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Invests $963,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 598,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 596,978 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 286,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. 196,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.26. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

