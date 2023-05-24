First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2,926.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 426,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 370,517 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 205,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,354,000 after acquiring an additional 173,686 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130,237 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 214,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,408. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

