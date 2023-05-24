First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,860,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,173. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

