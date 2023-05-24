First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 326,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,194,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 11.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,352. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

