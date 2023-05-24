First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.03. 452,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

