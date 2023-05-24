First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,106 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 937,438 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,088,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $21,838,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,447,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. 8,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.