First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE FCT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- Is Palo Alto Networks 4 Digit PE Justified?
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.