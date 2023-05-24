First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FCT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 175,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.