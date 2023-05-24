First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.3% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. 55,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,399. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.