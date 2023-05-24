Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells $412,526.48 in Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $412,526.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,304,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,409,666.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,069 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $315,350.35.

On Friday, May 12th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $55,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $220,894.45.

On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE FLME opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 70.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.