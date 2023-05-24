Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.94 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $36.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.74.
About Flexible Solutions International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.