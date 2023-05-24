FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.26. 76,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 88,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 351.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

