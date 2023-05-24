FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of FONR opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. FONAR has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

