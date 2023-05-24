Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. Barclays decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

