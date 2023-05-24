Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading 4% Higher

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Institutional Trading of Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

