Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 41,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 136,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 169,765 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 111,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 267,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 52,083 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

