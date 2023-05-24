Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Increased by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 369,434 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 21.7% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $104,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

FCX stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. 9,465,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,659,672. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

