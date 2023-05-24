Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $44.61 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. Cognex comprises 10.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $44,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex Dividend Announcement

CGNX stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,027. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.