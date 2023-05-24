Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.