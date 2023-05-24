FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.
Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. TheStreet lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.3 %
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
