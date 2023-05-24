Fusion Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,444. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.99 and its 200-day moving average is $199.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

