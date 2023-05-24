Fusion Capital LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $415.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.62. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

