Fusion Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.28. 73,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

