Fusion Capital LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.15. 867,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,387. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.28 and a 200 day moving average of $275.04. The firm has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.