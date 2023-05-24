Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 153,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

