Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

SLB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 1,065,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

