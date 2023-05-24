Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

NYSE MA traded down $7.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.99. 495,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

